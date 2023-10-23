City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Be aware of telephone and mail scams. Don’t give out identifying information to people or organizations that call when you did not initiate the contact.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

October 13th

A suspicious person was reported just after 4pm near St. Mary’s Church. Subject was reported as laying in the back parking lot ”acting funny”. Officers further report that the subject was on hands and knees on the blacktop and did not want to share ID.

October 14th

Officer reports loud ATV’s going down 9th Ave. just after 6pm. Officers made contact with residents and advised them of the related noise complaint and told them to stay off the roads with all 4 wheelers or they would be receiving citations.

Dispatch received a noise complaint from a guest at Holiday Inn stating the music coming from Northstar lanes was too loud. Officers relayed the complaint to the dj on location.

October 17th

Dispatch received a fire call about the Church of Nazerene being full of smoke, no flames were seen. Antigo Fire Dept. located the source after officers cleared.

Officers responded to what was reported as a gun or shooting call. Report states a large amount of smoke could be seen near 8th St & Hudson, it looked like a firework.

A bike was reported stolen from a yard near 3rd St. The bike was a neon pink and black mountain bike. Officers were unable to locate the bike at the time of this report.

Officers were advised of an animal complaint near Range Line Rd. Caller stated some dogs had caused damage to their downspouts and hoses.

Dispatch received a call concerning loose beagle dogs in the road just after 1am near Boat Landing Rd. Officers were able to locate and pickup the dogs.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

October 14th

Officer reported being flagged down near Cty. Rd. T just after 6pm. Officer then reported that they were just waving aggressively.

A welfare check call came in from Lofaro’s stating customers have raised concerns about someone being confused and disoriented. After making contact officers confirmed the party was extremely confused and unsure how they got there. The subject was taken to ALH by the family while officers searched for the vehicle the family thought the subject was driving. The vehicle was later located at a different business nearby.

October 15th

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near State Rd. 64 & Zima Rd. after 2am. Officers reported the vehicle was not stopping and was going over 90mph. Subject was eventually taken into custody for intoxicated driving.

October 16th

A resident reported a burglary near Hill Rd. Report stated missing items.

Officers spoke with an elderly resident at the safety building just before 7pm stating that the home health worker hadn’t been there and the resident did not know if he had had his meds or not. Report was forwarded to the day shift for follow up during business hours.