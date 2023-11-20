2023 Festival of Trees Returns for 26th Event

Event supports Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and Aspirus Family House

ASPIRUS

Save the dates! The 26th Annual Aspirus Health Foundation “Festival of Trees” event is being held at the Central WI Convention +EXPO Center during Thanksgiving week, November 22 – 26.

Festival visitors can stroll through a glittering wonderland of holiday trees, wreaths, decor, baskets, and specialty items decorated and donated by people in our community for a silent auction and raffle. Enjoy local music, refreshments and visit with Santa (at scheduled times as noted online).

Based on popular demand, Festival hours have been extended to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Tickets are available at the door for $5. There is no cost for children aged 2 and under. Online bidding will be available.

The Festival of Trees is the signature fundraiser for the Aspirus Health Foundation, with proceeds used to support Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the Aspirus Family House. This year’s presenting sponsor is Miron Construction. Media sponsors are WAOW News 9 and Midwest Communications.

“The Festival not only marks the beginning of the holiday season, but more importantly, brings people together for a common cause to help those in need in our community,” said Kim Smerda, fund development specialist for the Aspirus Health Foundation. “It’s the perfect kickoff to the holiday season, with fun activities for every person, at every age.”

The Festival of Trees features three special events: an Opening Night Gala on November 21 that welcomes more than 300 guests; a Senior Stroll the morning of November 22, when older adults can enjoy the festival in a more open setting; and a Teddy Bear Blast on Saturday, November 25 for the youngest of the Festival participants and their furry friends.

“We are so grateful to the many committed volunteers, organizations and businesses that support this event and help transform the +EXPO Center into a winter wonderland,” said Lanna Scannell, Vice President of System Philanthropy with the Aspirus Health Foundation. “The creativity and generosity of the individuals, families and businesses who participate is inspiring and means so much to the patients and families we serve.”

For more information, a full schedule of events, or to purchase special event tickets, please visit wausaufestivaloftrees.org.