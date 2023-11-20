Easy ways to support small businesses

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

It’s easy to overlook how integral small businesses are to local, national and even global economies. The Small Business Administration and the U.S Census Bureau indicate small businesses account for 99.7 percent of all American businesses, employing 56.8 million people. Similarly, according to Statistics Canada, local businesses classified as micro or small businesses made up 98.1 percent of all the employers in Canada in 2021.

Since small businesses are the economic engine of many neighborhoods and communities, it’s in everyone’s best interest to pitch in and ensure such firms’ success. Thankfully, it’s easy for anyone to support the small businesses that make their communities unique.

· Shop locally and online from small businesses as much as possible. If you cannot shop right away, consider purchasing gift cards to the retailer or service provider and share them as gifts to others.

· Before you immediately go with a well-known chain or e-commerce giant, find out if a local retailer offers the same items you need and shop there.

· Actively discover new brands, check them out, and then spread the word about your findings to others.

· Share posts from small businesses on social media. It’s good exposure for them and can help to widen their customer base.

· Attend special events or promotions hosted by local businesses. Well-attended events may spark others’ curiosity.

· Share a quick photo of something you bought at a small business or of a service they provided. For example, if a local landscaping company did a wonderful job putting in a new patio or pavers, share the before and after with those you know.

Communities can embrace various strategies to support the small businesses that make Main Street unique.