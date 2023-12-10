John Roberts Scramble 2023 Results for Antigo Wrestling

Submitted by: Jason Hohensee

Olivia Hofrichter, Jayson Arrowood Finish On Top Of Podium At 2023 John Roberts Scramble.

The Antigo Wrestling teams had a successful day of competition on Saturday, with Olivia Hofrichter and Jayson Arrowood both finishing on top of the podium on the strength of 5 victories and 0 defeats. Nolan Kielcheski also had a superb day, finishing in second place.

Olivia Hofrichter, currently the 3rd ranked wrestler in the state at 145 pounds, left little doubt that her ranking is well earned, needing only 151 seconds to dispatch of her 5 opponents combined. That domination led to Oliva earning recognition for having the most falls in the least amount of time.

Hofrichter’s quick day start with a 19 second victory over Cupcake Rolls of Crivitz, using an overhook to hit a lateral, and not allowing her opponent off of her back.

Hofrichter’s second match wasn’t much longer, as she earned a takedown via a double leg, and then transitioned to a half nelson, earning the pinfall victory in 30 seconds against Kambria Heisler of Wausau West.

In her third match, Hofrichter disposed of Grace Dexter of Cameron in 28 seconds, countering a throw attempt by Dexter to take her opponent to her back.

The fourth match saw Hofrichter secure a textbook ankle pick, pinning Breanna Buckholz of Waupaca in 25 seconds.

The championship match was between Hofrichter and Anya Mueller of Wausau West. Mueller was a state qualifier last year, and is currently ranked 8th at 152 pounds. Hofrichter needed about 30 seconds to secure an overhook and toss Mueller to her back, earning the pinfall victory in 49 seconds.

Also very impressive on the day was Jayson Arrowood at 157 pounds. Competing against Tyler Christensen of Lakeland, Arrowood used a fireman’s carry to earn a takedown and 3 nearfall points early in the match. Arrowood then locked up an arm bar, and earned the pinfall victory in 43 seconds.

In his second match, Arrowood transitioned from a single leg to a double leg to earn an early takedown against Carter Brown of Waupaca. Arrowood then transition from a half nelson to a reverse half to earn the pinfall victory in 27 seconds.

Arrowood’s third match didn’t last much longer than his first two, this time facing Jacob Smith of Marathon. Arrowood was able to counter a shot attempt by Smith for the takedown and a pair of nearfall points to take an early 4-point lead. Arrowood would then settle back with an armbar, winning via pinfall in 80 seconds.

Arrowood would continue his streak of starting scoring quickly against Laken Villeverde of Ashland in his fourth match. Arrowood earned the initial takedown, and then used a pair of turns to build an early 8-0 lead. Villeverde and Arrowood would exchange reversals. A late takedown by Villeverde would cut the lead down a bit, but Arrowood still finished with a convincing 10-4 victory to send him into a match for the championship.

In the final match, Arrowood would face Jerome LaBarge of Lakeland. After a scoreless first period, Arrowood was able to escape from the bottom in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. In the third period, LaBarge was awarded a point for an illegal head scissors, evening the match at 1. With time ticking away, Arrowood showed he could also finish strong, as he earned a takedown and the 3-1 victory in the final seconds of the match. Arrowood has started the season with 8 victories against zero defeats, showing that his current honorable mention state ranking at 157 pounds is not only deserved, but may not be high enough!

Nolan Kielcheski had a great day of wrestling himself. After a first-round bye, Kielcheski would need only 74 seconds to finish off Gage Meierotto of Ashland. Kielcheski accomplished this by countering a shot attempt and positioning himself to throw Meierotto from his feet to his back.

In his next match, Kielcheski would muscle Aidan Lang of Marathon to the ground for the takedown in the first few seconds of the match. Kielcheski would then lock up a cradle, earning the pinfall victory in 32 seconds.

In the semi-finals, Kielcheski continued his streak of 1st period dominance, earning a takedown and locking up a cradle to pin Grant Salber of Marathon in 73 seconds.

This set up a championship match between the state ranked Kielcheski (honorable mention at 165 pounds) and Tanner Halopka of Abbotsford / Colby, currently the top ranked wrestler in the state. Kielcheski had opportunities, but wasn’t able to take down the best Division 2 has to offer, with Halopka coming away with the victory. Kielcheski has also had a very successful start to the season, with 7 victories and only the one defeat.

Levi Binversie, competing at 150 pounds, started his day with a pair of quick pins, earning the takedown and immediately putting his opponents on their backs, pinning Joey Mason of Waupaca in 32 seconds using a single leg to a double leg and a reverse half nelson and Sawyer Jameson of Wabeno in 20 seconds using a snapdown to a front headlock to a cradle.

In his third match, Binversie would use a front headlock shuck by to earn the initial takedown against Derek Vesely of Marathon. Vesely would be able to earn a reversal, knotting up the match at 2.

In the second period, Vesely would once again earn a reversal, and picked up the pinfall victory. Vesely would go on to win the tournament.

Binversie came back strong against Aiden Litwiller of Cameron. Binversie scored the initial takedown with an ankle pick, and added a front headlock to a cradle to win via pinfall at 1:54 of the first round.

In the match for 4th, Binversie faced Conner Carlson, also of Cameron. Binversie scored first, and took a 2-0 lead to the second period. Binversie would earn another takedown in the second period, and added 2 nearfall points to take a 6-0 lead. Carlson would come back with a reversal and 3 nearfall points, tightening the score up to 6-5. In the third period, the wrestlers would trade reversals and nearfalls, with Binversie coming out on top 12-11 and securing an impressive 4th place finish with 4 victories on the day, with his only defeat coming at the hands of the champion.

Jordy Pregler, competing at 215 pounds, started his day with a medical forfeit victory over Travis Trickey of Rhinelander, before earning a couple of first period pins against Cooper Pate of Waupaca in 1:38 and Derek Ewald of Cameron in 53 seconds. Pregler would then drop matches against Leonard Chosa of Lakeland and Levi Newman of Wabeno, earning Pregler a strong 4th place finish.

Picking up 3 wins a piece on the day were Aiden Kielcheski at 126 pounds, with all of his victories coming via pinfall against Avrom Barr of Rhinelander, Naaman Stanley of Wabeno, and Carter McKeever of Cameron.

Also picking up 3 wins on the day was Johanan Taylor at 215 pounds. Johanan won via pinfall against Jacob Place of Ashland, Juan Gomez of Marathon, and Shayden Hylleberg of Rhinelander.

Picking up a pair of victories on the day were Seth Medo at 132 pounds, both by pinfall, Wyat Beaber at 190 pounds, also both by pinfall, Trystin Powell at heavyweight, both by pinfall, and Nolan Lucht, also at heavyweight, via pinfall and medical forfeit.

Jonathan Wissbroecker (113 pounds), Tanner Lee (120), Owen Medo (120), and Petra Dufour (114) also picked up a victory on the day.

Also competing were Jack Sundermeyer (138) and Jack Stronstad (175).

Up next for Antigo is a dual at Lakeland, Tuesday, December 12th, and then the Shawano Holiday Classic on Saturday, December 16th.

John Roberts Scramble 2023 Results for Antigo

113

Jonathan Wissbroecker (1-2) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 – AJ Kaufman (Crivitz) 2-1 won by tech fall over Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 1-2 (TF-1.5 5:20 (19-1))

Round 2 – Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 1-2 won by fall over Hoyt Dantoin (Rhinelander) 0-3 (Fall 4:43)

Round 3 – Blake Underwood (Marathon) 51-1 won by fall over Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo) 1-2 (Fall 1:41)

120

Tanner Lee (1-4) placed 11th.

Round 1 – Dylan Miller (Hayward) 3-2 won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:09)

Round 2 – Justin Funmaker (Lakeland/Mercer) 4-1 won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:29)

Round 3 – Jayse Demerath (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 4-1 won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:12)

Round 4 – Tyson OBel (Hayward) 2-3 won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:58)

Round 6 – Tanner Lee (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Jacob Lambrecht (Rosholt) 0-5 (Fall 3:34)

120

Owen Medo (1-4) placed 9th and scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 – Cale Quaintance (Marathon) 42-7 won by fall over Owen Medo (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:45)

Round 2 – micheal peters (Menominee Indian) 3-2 won by fall over Owen Medo (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 5:59)

Round 3 – Owen Medo (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Jacob Lambrecht (Rosholt) 0-5 (Fall 1:26)

Round 5 – Dylan Miller (Hayward) 3-2 won by fall over Owen Medo (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 5:50)

Round 6 – Isaiah Schuelke (Manawa) 2-3 won by fall over Owen Medo (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 4:34)

126

Aidan Kielcheski (7-26) placed 9th and scored 23.0 team points.

Round 1 – Charlie Ernst (Lakeland/Mercer) 3-2 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-26 (Fall 3:30)

Round 2 – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-26 won by fall over Avrom Barr (Rhinelander) 1-3 (Fall 1:12)

Round 3 – Lukas Simenson (Cameron) 3-2 won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-26 (Fall 0:35)

Consolation Bracket – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-26 won by fall over Naaman Stanley (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 0-4 (Fall 1:44)

9th Place Match – Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) 7-26 won by fall over Carter McKeever (Cameron) 2-3 (Fall 0:53)

132

Seth Medo (2-3) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 – Ryan Frank (Waupaca) 2-3 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:12)

Round 2 – Swayne Stencil (Marathon) 4-1 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:14)

Round 3 – Seth Medo (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Michael Milligan (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 0-5 (Fall 1:32)

Round 4 – Seth Medo (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Bo Harden (Crivitz) 1-4 (Fall 0:48)

Round 5 – Dmitri Hilgers (Rosholt) 3-2 won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 2:45)

138

Jack Sundermeyer (0-4) placed 12th and scored 10.0 team points.

Round 1 – Memphis Demain (Hayward) 2-2 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 0-4 (Fall 1:04)

Round 2 – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Justin Defoe (Ashland) 4-0 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 0-4 (Fall 1:53)

Consolation Bracket – Matt Schmidt (Waupaca) 12-21 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 0-4 (Fall 0:37)

11th Place Match – Jaden Her (Marathon) 2-3 won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) 0-4 (Fall 1:36)

150

Levi Binversie (10-21) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 10-21 won by fall over Joey Mason (Waupaca) 4-11 (Fall 0:32)

Round 2 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 10-21 won by fall over Sawyer Jameson (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 0-5 (Fall 0:20)

Round 3 – Derek Vesely (Marathon) 27-11 won by fall over Levi Binversie (Antigo) 10-21 (Fall 3:10)

Round 5 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 10-21 won by fall over Aiden Litwiller (Cameron) 2-3 (Fall 1:54)

Round 6 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 10-21 won by decision over Conner Carlson (Cameron) 3-2 (Dec 12-11)

157

Jayson Arrowood (28-16) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 28-16 won by fall over Tyler Christensen (Lakeland/Mercer) 1-4 (Fall 0:43)

Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 28-16 won by fall over Carter Brown (Waupaca) 2-3 (Fall 0:27)

Round 3 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 28-16 won by fall over Jacob Smith (Marathon) 23-17 (Fall 1:20)

Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 28-16 won by decision over Laken Villeverde (Ashland) 4-1 (Dec 10-4)

Round 5 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 28-16 won by decision over Jerome LaBarge (Lakeland/Mercer) 3-2 (Dec 3-1)

165

Nolan Kielcheski (22-19) placed 2nd and scored 42.0 team points.

Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 22-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 22-19 won by fall over Gage Meierotto (Ashland) 2-2 (Fall 1:14)

Round 3 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 22-19 won by fall over Aidan Lang (Marathon) 1-3 (Fall 0:32)

Championship Bracket – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 22-19 won by fall over Grant Salber (Marathon) 21-17 (Fall 1:13)

1st Place Match – Tanner Halopka (Abbotsford/Colby) 4-0 won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 22-19 (TF-1.5 4:12 (17-1))

175

Jack Stronstad (1-6) placed 16th and scored 1.0 team points.

Round 2 – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 1-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Austin Doyen (Crivitz) 12-15 won by tech fall over Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 1-6 (TF-1.5 4:24 (15-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Schutte (Ashland) 3-2 won by fall over Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 4:25)

Cons. Round 2 – Reece Schad (Crivitz) 2-3 won by fall over Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 1:34)

15th Place Match – Anthony Demulling (Cameron) 2-3 won by fall over Jack Stronstad (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 2:45)

190

Wyat Beaber (12-19) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 12-19 won by fall over Ivan Lugo (Rosholt) 1-3 (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 – Jace Ostrowski (Marathon) 3-2 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 12-19 (Fall 3:34)

Round 3 – Erik Martinez (Abbotsford/Colby) 3-2 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 12-19 (Fall 1:14)

Round 5 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 12-19 won by fall over Worawat Thawonwan (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 0-4 (Fall 0:29)

Round 6 – Owen Leask (Ashland) 3-2 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 12-19 (Fall 1:17)

215

Jordy Pregler (3-2) placed 4th and scored 34.0 team points.

Round 2 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 3-2 won by medical forfeit over Travis Trickey (Rhinelander) 0-3 (M. For.)

Round 3 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Cooper Pate (Waupaca) 12-18 (Fall 1:38)

Round 5 – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Derek Ewald (Cameron) 1-3 (Fall 0:53)

Round 6 – Leonard Chosa (Lakeland/Mercer) 5-0 won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match – Levi Newman (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 4-1 won by fall over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 2:34)

215

Johanan Taylor (3-2) placed 13th.

Round 2 – Levi Newman (Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes) 4-1 won by fall over Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 – Ian Hasskamp (Ashland) 2-3 won by fall over Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 3-2 (Fall 1:32)

Round 4 – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Place (Ashland) 0-4 (Fall 0:47)

Round 5 – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Juan Gomez (Marathon) 10-22 (Fall 3:41)

13th Place Match – Johanan Taylor (Antigo) 3-2 won by fall over Shayden Hylleberg (Rhinelander) 1-3 (Fall 3:26)

285

Trystin Powell (2-3) placed 11th and scored 14.0 team points.

Round 2 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:44)

Round 3 – Owen Kurtz (Rhinelander) 5-0 won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 0:22)

Round 4 – Esaube Brown (Lakeland/Mercer) 3-2 won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 0:27)

Round 6 – Garrik Block (Cameron) 2-3 won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 3:22)

11th Place Match – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Colten Crooks (Crivitz) 1-4 (Fall 2:19)

285

Nolan Lucht (2-3) placed 15th.

Round 1 – Owen Kurtz (Rhinelander) 5-0 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 0:27)

Round 2 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:44)

Round 4 – Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 won by medical forfeit over Gary Moore (Clintonville) 0-3 (M. For.)

Round 6 – Parker Phillips (Clintonville) 3-2 won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:04)

15th Place Match – Nolan Lucht (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Colton Schober (Hayward) 1-4 (Fall 3:19)

John Roberts Girls Scramble 2023 Results for Antigo

114

Petra Dufour (1-4) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Montana Sinclair (Wausau West) 2-3 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 2:55)

Round 2 – Alexa Galang (Wausau West) 4-1 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:16)

Round 3 – Savannah Danielson (Wausau West) 18-2 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:09)

Round 4 – Ella Fabry (Wausau West) 3-2 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:05)

Round 5 – Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Isabelle Whited (Wausau West) 0-5 (Fall 3:58)

165

Olivia Hofrichter (19-4) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.