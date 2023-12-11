Kettlebowl Ski Hill Annual Golf Fundraiser

SUBMITTED BY: Sarah Bostwick, Kettlebowl Board Member

Kettlebowl Ski Hill hosted its 2nd Annual Golf Fundraiser September 16th, out at Quig’s Maplewood Golf Course in Pickerel, Wisconsin. The event already had to expand from 1 wave its inaugural year to 2 waves this year and both waves sold out. The golfers who participated had a great day out on the course. There were several activities at many of the holes, games, raffles, and a chance to win $10,000 from Parsons of Antigo! Lunch was provided, and there were a ton of great raffle baskets donated to the cause.

The event raised $21,734 and will help towards the $66,700 it costs each year to keep Kettlebowl Ski Hill running.

The hill has been able to invest in some upgrades such as a much needed new tow rope suspension system, finishing the First aid building, and new terrain park features. To learn more about what it really takes to run Kettlebowl Ski Hill visit our website, www.kettlebowl.org.

Board Members are already thinking of new ideas for the event next year, save the date September 14th, 2024 for the next Kettlebowl golf event. We say it all the time, but it takes the entire community to keep Kettlebowl Ski Hill going year after year, and we are so grateful for your generosity and support.

We’d like to give one last huge thank you to our Sponsors:

All Saints Catholic School

Amron

Baginski Farms

Builder’s Service

Cornerstone Chiropractic & Wellness

CoVantage Credit Union

Draeger Family Trust

Dutch Touch Electric

Fuller Sales & Service

Grandview Orchard & Nursery Stock

Heinzen Plumbing & Heating

Insight FS

J.W. Mattek & Sons

Johnson Coil

Kretz Truck Brokerage

Krueger & Stienfest, Inc.

Lakeside Market

Langlade Ford

Mattoon Sportsmans Club, Inc.

Michael J. Waldvogel Trucking, LLC

Mosaic Massage and Float Center

Parson’s of Antigo

Quig Enterprises

Quig’s Maplewood Golf Course

Quinlan’s Equipment, Inc.

RJ Hilger & Sons, Inc.

Schroeder’s Gifts

Superior Heating & Cooling

The Insurance Center

Thrivent (Nate Museloff)

Thrivent Pinnnacle Wealth Management Group(Travis Rose)

Volm Companies

Wilhelm Lumber



One more thank you to our dedicated board members who even as volunteers work year-round to ensure Kettlebowl Ski Hill is a safe, fun, and affordable place for families to make memories. Follow our facebook page, Kettlebowl Ski Hill & Cross-Country Trails and visit our new website, www.kettlebowl.org