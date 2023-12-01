Langlade County Summer ATV/UTV Trails Scheduled to Close

FORESTRY, PARKS AND RECREATION DEPT.

THE LANGLADE COUNTY SUMMER ATV/UTV TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING ALL STATE FUNDED TRAILS AND ROUTES ARE SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON FRIDAY DECEMBER 1, AT 8:00 A.M.

COUNTY HIGHWAY ROAD ROUTES WILL REMAIN OPEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LANGLADE COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT POLICY. TOWN ROADWAYS, WHERE DESIGNATED AS OPEN, WILL REMAIN OPEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH VARIOUS TOWN ORDINANCES.

Winter ATV access on snowmobile trails will be authorized by public service announcement when snowmobile trails are open and when required conditions are met. For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, ATV Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

The Langlade County ATV/UTV clubs including the Parrish Highlanders ATV Club, the Wolf River Riders ATV Club the White Lake ATV Club and the Antigo ATV Club and sponsors and operators of the existing trails, have put in many volunteered hours of brushing, signing, and trail work to provide ATV/UTV trails for your use in 2023. Please thank them for their efforts and patronized their business sponsors.

We hope that you enjoyed the Langlade County trail system in 2023 and thank you for supporting the economy and businesses of Langlade County!