FeaturedA Huge Thank You

A Huge Thank You

By Natasha Winkler
January 8, 2024
Rachael Bolen, ACFP Director

The Antigo Community Food Pantry was chosen as one of the nonprofit organizations to partner in the CoVantage Cares Foundation Giving Tuesday Event of 2023. We are grateful for this opportunity. Because of this, we were able to raise $38,188.77! 

This money will go a long way to provide those in need, in Langlade County, with food. In the month of December the pantry served 303 households and 748 individuals. That number continues to increase. A big thank you to the CoVantage Cares Foundation and our community for their generous support.

