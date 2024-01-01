The New Voluntary Disclosure Program lets employers who received questionable Employee Retention Credits pay them back at discounted rate

IRS

As part of an ongoing initiative aimed at combating dubious Employee Retention Credit (ERC) claims, the

Internal Revenue Service today launched a new Voluntary Disclosure Program to help businesses who

want to pay back the money they received after filing ERC claims in error.



The new disclosure program, which has been in the works for several months, is part of a larger effort at

the IRS to stop aggressive marketing around ERC that misled some employers into filing claims. The

special disclosure program runs through March 22, 2024, and the IRS added provisions allowing

repayment of 80% of the claim received.



The IRS also continues to urge employers with pending ERC claims to consider a separate withdrawal

program that allows them to remove a pending ERC claim with no interest or penalty. The IRS has

already received more than $100 million in withdrawals as the agency continues intensifying audits and

criminal investigation work in this area.



As these special initiatives for ERC continue, the IRS will provide an update in the new year on the status

of the moratorium. Additionally, the IRS mailed out 20,000 denial letters to ERC claimants earlier this

month.



“The disclosure program provides a much-needed option for employers who were pulled into these

claims and now realize they shouldn’t have applied,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “From

discussions we have had with taxpayers and tax professionals around the country, we understand that

there are many employers eager to correct their error, but who remain concerned about their ability to

pay back the portion of the credit that has been lost to the promoter that brought them into this mess.

This new option, with an opportunity to get right with a lower financial cost, provides the relief these

taxpayers requested. The new initiative will also help with our ongoing efforts to gather information on

promoters who created this situation by aggressively pushing people to apply for the credit.”



Interested employers must apply to the ERC Voluntary Disclosure Program by March 22, 2024. Those

that the IRS accepts into the program will need to repay only 80% of the credit they received. If the IRS

paid interest on the employer’s ERC refund claim, the employer doesn’t need to repay that interest.

Employers who are unable to repay the required 80% of the credit may be considered for an installment

agreement on a case-by-case basis, pending submission and review of a Form 433-B, Collection

Information Statement for Businesses, available on IRS.gov, and all required supporting documentation.

The IRS will not charge program participants interest or penalties on any credits they repay. However, if

the employer is unable to repay the required 80% of the credit at the time of signing their closing

agreement, then the employer will be required to pay penalties and interest in connection with entering

into an installment agreement.



The IRS selected an 80% repayment because many of the ERC promoters charged a percentage fee that

they collected at the time of payment or in advance of the payment, and the recipients never received

the full amount.

To qualify for this program, the employer must provide the IRS with the names, addresses and

telephone numbers of any advisors or tax preparers who advised or assisted them with their claim and

details about the services provided. Further qualifications and program details are in Announcement

2024-3, posted today on IRS.gov.



As part of this expanding effort for employers that claimed an erroneous or excessive ERC, the IRS also

announced today it has started sending up to 20,000 letters with proposed tax adjustments that will

recapture the erroneously claimed ERC. These mailings – which are on top of the 20,000 denial letters

announced earlier in December – are currently just for tax year 2020, and work continues for tax year

2021, with additional mailings planned. If the IRS identifies an employer that has received excessive or

erroneous ERC, the agency will reclaim that ERC through normal tax assessment and collection

procedures.



“These letters are another incentive for businesses that believe they received an erroneous Employee

Retention Credit payment to come forward and participate in the disclosure program,” Werfel said. “Our

compliance activities involving these payments continue to accelerate, and the disclosure program’s

80% repayment figure is much more generous than later IRS action, which includes steeper costs and

greater risk. We hope these taxpayers take advantage of this window now.”



The IRS created the withdrawal option to help small business owners and others who were pressured or

misled by ERC marketers or promoters into filing ineligible claims. Claims that are withdrawn will be

treated as if they were never filed. The IRS will not impose penalties or interest.



During this period, the IRS warns taxpayers to use extreme caution before applying for the ERC as

aggressive maneuvers continue by marketers and scammers. In addition, the IRS continues to urge

employers who submitted claims to review the ERC requirements and talk to a trusted tax professional

about their eligibility amid misleading marketing around the credit.