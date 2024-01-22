Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Invites You to a Free Winter Sowing Presentation

Be there on February 7th and we’ll fill you in on the “Why and How of Winter Sowing”.

SUBMITTED BY: JEN VENTURA

Here we are nearing the end of January, the holidays are over and you’re feeling entrenched in winter.

It’s too early, you think to yourself, to be yearning for spring when you’ll hit the ground running to start your gardens and fill in landscapes. Yet you know your future will be a race against the short growing season here in the Northwoods, and you can’t wait to get started.

Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter can help with your “growing” impatience. Antigo Senior

Center is graciously letting us host a free Winter Sowing Presentation at their facility at 623 Edison St. on

Wednesday, February 7th from 3-pm. The general public is invited to join us and start a native wildflower winter sowing project that can be taken home to give you a head start on your garden plans.

What exactly is winter sowing?

We could write a lengthy explanation to define it here, but we’d prefer to show you in person!

You say you don’t have a place to put your flowers once they’re ready to move to their “forever” home, but you are still interested. If you’re willing to give them up and help our chapter, we’d love to plant them at our pollinator garden in town or perhaps at the Noboken School Forest Environmental Center where our members designed and now maintain native plant gardens.

Registration is limited. You can sign up at the Senior Center or send an email to [email protected] with a note to say you would like to attend the Winter Sowing Presentation.