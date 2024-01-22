USER FEES AT JACK LAKE CROSS COUNTRY SKI TRAIL

As opening of the cross-country ski season nears users of the Jack Lake Ski trail should be aware that beginning this year use of the trail will require payment of fees.

SUBMITTED BY: AL MURRAY, Langlade County Forestry, Parks and Recreation Administrator

Daily use fees will be collected at the trailhead at a rate of $10.00 per day per adult or a family rate of $20.00 per day for a family including two adults and their children under 18 years of age. Payments will be made at a self-service payment box.

Annual passes will also be available with rates at $30.00 per year for adults and $60.00 per year for a family including two adults and all children less than 18 years of age within the household. Annual passes will be valid from the official opening of the ski trail until November 31st of each year. New annual passes will be required after November 31st of each year.

Annual passes will be available for the 2024 season at the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Office at 1633 Neva Road, Antigo, Wisconsin beginning on January 12, 2024 from 8am-4pm Monday through Friday. For more information please call 715-627-6300.

The fee requirements were enacted to provide funding to ensure the continued operation of the

Jack Lake Cross-Country Ski trails to the levels of a premier destination for cross-country ski enthusiast. Failure to pay required fees is a violation of County ordinance and may result in fines under a citation.

Other trails operated on County properties and managed by various partner groups remain in operation with donation-based funding. If you utilize those trails please contribute and contact those groups for opening dates and trail condition updates.

We hope that you enjoy the Langlade County Cross-Country Ski trails this season and thank you for supporting the economy and businesses of Langlade County!