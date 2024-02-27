2024 Ice Shanty Removal Dates Approaching

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.

DNR

Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by specific dates. Although mild winter conditions may have hindered the ability to fish from ice shanties on some water bodies, anglers who were able to get a shanty out on the ice are reminded to remove them by the following dates:

Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters on or before Feb. 20

Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters on or before March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 3

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters on or before March 15

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by March 17

One exception to this rule is on the Fox River downstream from the De Pere dam in Brown County, where ice fishing shelters must always be removed from the ice daily and when not in use.

Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.

As these deadlines approach, it’s important to remember that no ice is ever 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions and encourages anglers to check with local fishing clubs and bait shops for current ice conditions.

Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.

The removal deadlines are to ensure shanties are removed and to avoid the additional costs and hazards of shanties breaking through the ice.

The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.