FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Earlier in February, the Antigo School District celebrated Antigo Pride Week. This week was dedicated to celebrating our students, staff, schools, and community. All students, 4K-12th grade participated in dress-up days and activities to support our daily themes: “Pride in Ourselves, Pride in our Community, Pride in our Peers, Pride in our Learning and Pride in our Traditions”.

The week ended with a culminating Pride Night Family Event in which 4K-7th grade students and families were invited to the Middle School to celebrate together. There was a light dinner provided with the help and generous donations of Lakeside Market and Kwik Trip. Guests enjoyed music and a dance by Northwoods Karaoke & DJ, face painting by the Antigo Visual Arts and High School Art Club members along with other literacy and math activities.

Community organizations also participated in the event to connect families with groups like Girl Scouts, UW-Extension/ 4-H, the Public Library, the Public Health Department and High School sports and clubs. Over 300 people attended this event! Participants were eligible to win door prizes from local businesses including: CoVantage, Rev’s Windbreakers, Quinn’s Bar, Salon 731, Crane Meadows Golf Course, Palace Theater and the Aquatic Center. It was a great opportunity for families and community members to connect and celebrate their Antigo Pride!