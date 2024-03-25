Antigo Times

May May’s Café Open

By Natasha Winkler
March 25, 2024
Congratulations to Kathryn and Luis!

On December 28, 2023, Kathryn McGeshick and her husband Luis Romero purchased Ruby Mays in Summit Lake. They renamed the restaurant, and opened May Mays Café on January 3, 2024.

“We always wanted to own our own place one day. I worked for Two Angels Family Restaurant, and I loved serving and meeting new people and making friends. We decided to go ahead and buy this,” Kathryn said.

“We named the restaurant May Mays Cafe in honor of my mother, May Crum, formerly known as May Thorbahn,” Kathryn continued.

Kathryn and Luis have nine children, and shared that they wanted, “to show them that if you work hard for something you want, one day you can achieve that goal.”

May May’s Café is located at W10990 Hwy T in Summit Lake. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm. Daily specials, including Indian Tacos, are often posted on their Facebook page.

