Memberships for the Antigo Music Association concert series are now available for the 2024- 2025 season.

Concerts to be presented are Uptown on Sept. 13, The Nayo Jones Experience on Nov. 19, The

String Showdown on Feb. 11, 2025, Sail On on March 21, 2025 and Jared Freiburg and the Vagabonds on

May 6, 2025.

Membership fees are student, $15; adult, $55; family, $115; sponsor, $150 and patron, $200.

Sponsor and patron each receive two adult tickets or one family ticket. Benefactor, $300, receives four adult tickets. Founder, $500, receives six adult tickets.

All supporters are listed on the insert, which is included in the program at each concert.

As a bonus, new members may attend the last two concerts, Kiss Me Once on March 23 and Here Comes the Sun on May 15.

Memberships will be available at that concert and are also available at Neve’s Floors To Go Furniture & Mattress Gallery or by mailing 115 Ninth Ave., Antigo. Please call 715-623-5203 or 715-623-5133 with any questions.