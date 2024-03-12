Wisdot Joins Nationwide Effort to Prevent Traffic DeathsWisconsin commits to USDOT’s ‘Allies in Action’ campaign

WisDOT

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reinforced its commitment to safety this month by joining 160 organizations in the national Allies in Action campaign. The effort is part of the USDOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy to eliminate crash injuries and fatalities.

“Too many people are dying on our roads every day across the country and here in Wisconsin. We must work together to help the nation recognize this is a crisis that must be addressed with urgency,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Safety is the top priority in all we do and we will continue to work towards zero deaths on Wisconsin roads.”

As part of the campaign, WisDOT committed to take specific action to reduce traffic fatalities in 2024. That includes expanding the Safety-First Initiative, which began in 2023 to enhance the agency’s knowledge of safety-related best practices. The initiative explores research to leverage new technologies for data gathering and engineering countermeasures.

WisDOT will also develop new educational opportunities to inform and collaborate with the public to encourage safer habits among all road users. The agency will build on major safety campaigns within the Zero in Wisconsin brand, including Buckle Up Phone Down, Control Your Drive, and Click It or Ticket, and update web resources for the public.

In addition, WisDOT is expanding the use of centerline rumble strips as a proven safety countermeasure that can significantly reduce fatal and injury crashes on two-lane rural roads.

“These actions are a key part of our vision for a safer Wisconsin. We are building on our strong foundation of safety strategies – education, enforcement, and engineering – but we cannot do this alone. We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe on every trip behind the wheel,” Secretary Thompson said.

Every driver and passenger can join WisDOT in this call to action, by committing to safe travel at all times: