WFBF’s 35 Under 35 Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 award program.

WISCONSIN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

The 35 Under 35 program recognizes and celebrates the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturalists who are preserving agriculture through leadership in environmental, social and economic activities. This is the third year of the program developed by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist committee.

“There are so many ways that agriculturists are contributing to our sustainability goals,” said WFBF YFA Chair Kat Peper. “If you have a career in agriculture, you are sustaining the future and we want to celebrate that through the 35 Under 35 program.”

The program is exclusively sponsored by Insight FS. “At Insight FS, we are committed to protecting the environment, enriching the community and helping businesses thrive,” shared Insight FS General Manager Ben Huber. “We are proud to partner with Wisconsin Farm Bureau to amplify the leadership of young farmers while promoting activities that protect the future of agriculture now and for generations to come”

This recognition is open to Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA members ages 18-35. Nominees will be judged on criteria in one of five categories. The categories include

1. Sustainable future: Preserving generational success on the farm.

2. Sustainable environment: Being a good steward of the land and resources.

3. Sustainable storytelling: Using a platform to share agriculture’s sustainability successes.

4. Sustainable service: Serving agriculture through trade skills, consulting and technical careers.

5. Sustainable self: Going above and beyond for the community and employees.

Nominations are available now and will close on June 1. Nomination material is available through the Wisconsin Farm Bureau website and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program Facebook Page. Nominations from agriculture leaders and professionals will be accepted.

Following their nomination, nominees will be prompted to record a video and write a short essay about their activities as they relate to sustainability. The materials will be evaluated by a panel of judges to select seven finalists in each category. Winners will be notified in August. One top finalist in each category will be selected and recognized during the WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference.

Each finalist will receive a prize package valued at $175, including $100 cash. Top individuals in each category will receive an additional $500 cash prize. Finalists and winners will be invited to an exclusive networking reception during the WFBF Annual Meeting and YFA Conference.

For more information about the program and to nominate, visit https://bit.ly/WFBF35Under35.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. WFBF’s YFA program is open to Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 35.