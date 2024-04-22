2024 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps released: Langlade County

LANGLADE CO. HEALTH DEPT.

The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population

Health provides local communities with data on more than 90 health-influencing factors. The County Health Rankings rank two factors; health outcomes, which tells us how long people live on average within a community and health factors that represents things that we can modify to improve the length or quality of life.

The 2024 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps shows that in health outcomes Langlade County is fairing worse than the average county in Wisconsin for health outcomes but better than the average county in the United States.

In regards to health factors, Langlade County is worse than the average county in Wisconsin and about the same as the average county in the United States.

The 2024 County Health Rankings identified the following areas of strength:



Measure LangladeCounty Wisconsin Adult Smoking Percentage of adults who are current smokers (age-adjusted). 18% 14% Adult ObesityPercentage of the adult population (age 18 and older) that reports a body mass index(BMI) greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2 (age-adjusted). 42% 34% Excessive Drinking Percentage of adults reporting binge or heavy drinking (age-adjusted) 22% 25% UninsuredPercentage of population under age 65 without health insurance 8% 6% Primary Care PhysiciansRatio of population to primary care physicians. 1,220:1 1,250:1 Mammography ScreeningPercentage of female Medicare enrollees ages 65-74 that received an annualmammography screening. 52% 50% Preventable Hospital StaysRate of hospital stays for ambulatory-care sensitive conditions per 100,000 Medicare enrollees. 1,975 2,451 Flu VaccinationsPercentage of fee-for-service Medicare enrollees who had an annual flu vaccination. 34% 25%

The Langlade County health department has put emphasis on three top priority areas (alcohol and other drugs, mental well-being, and healthy living/active lifestyle) as outlined in the Community

Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) 2023-2025 to try and combat the low rating in health outcomes in the county. “We all have a stake in creating a healthier community and no single sector alone can tackle the health challenges in Langlade County,” said Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department. “Collaboration is crucial,” she added.

As part of this collaboration effort, “Building a Healthier Langlade County” is working is a group of organizations and citizens working collaboratively to address issues that affect health. Building a Healthier Langlade County meets monthly and anyone interested is invited to join. Please contact the Langlade County Health Department for more information at 715-627-6250. For a complete listing of the 2023 County Health Rankings visit, https://bit.ly/4aAdGtr