DNR Recruiting 2025 Class Of State Conservation Wardens

Applications Are Due May 7

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for its 2025 class of conservation wardens. The application period will run through May 7, 2024.

DNR conservation wardens are credentialed law enforcement officers stationed statewide, serving rural and urban communities. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

The warden career offers opportunities to protect the state’s natural resources, build relationships and serve our communities in unique and essential ways. Conservation wardens also serve as ambassadors and educators, teaching the public about natural resources, outdoor safety and environmental conservation. This year’s warden opportunities will include major state park and forest assignments across Wisconsin.

The DNR will hire approximately 10 full-time wardens for the upcoming class who will begin training in January or April 2025, depending on the applicant’s prior law enforcement experience. Applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old upon hire.

Already have earned or be planning to earn at least 60 college credits within their first five years of being hired.

Learn More

The DNR has resources available for those considering becoming a conservation warden.

Join us for a live, virtual info session on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 6 – 7 p.m. to discuss the hiring process, training program and more. Pre-registration is required.

Conservation wardens around the state will hold open office hours sessions for prospective applicants to discuss the career and ask questions.

Potential applicants can learn more about the conservation warden career and the hiring process on our Warden Recruitment webpage or by watching a brief video on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search for Job ID 13900. Applicants do not need prior law enforcement experience to apply.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Mary Bisch at [email protected] with any questions about the application process.