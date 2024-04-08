SUBMITTED BY MARY DETTMERING

Lions Clubs have a dynamic history founded in 1917. Hyland Lakes Lions Club was founded in 1964 and has members from the Bryant, Deerbrook, Elcho, and Summit Lake communities. At a recent meeting,

Monarch Chevron Awards were given to commemorate years of service and encourage them to continue making a difference in their local communities and worldwide.

Chevrons are issued in 5 year intervals starting at 10 years and running through 65 years. Carl Thiede on left was awarded for 55 years and Tim Rusch on the right was awarded for 20 years of service by Dr. Patti Hill, International President from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The Lions Clubs International motto is “We Serve”; which to Lions means selfless service to others in need in our local communities. Local Lions Club programs include: sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, environmental issues, measles vaccines, childhood cancer and many local programs. Our association is made up of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs who bring hands and hearts to others communities we serve in nearly every country on earth.

Congratulations and Thank You to Carl and Tim on their service to our local communities.