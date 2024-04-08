Langlade County Health Department Releases 2023 Annual Report

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department recently published its 2023 Annual Report highlighting the department’s activities and accomplishments throughout 2023. The report provides a snapshot of Langlade County Health Department’s programs and services as we work to promote the health and wellness for all in Langlade County. We strive to see Langlade County with thriving people, healthy communities and safe environments.

The report highlights the work of the Langlade County Health Department around the foundational public health services. This outlines the public health programs and services available in every community. The foundational areas consist of the health programs and services aimed at improving the health of the community, while the capabilities consist of the skills needed to support basic public health programs.

“We are pleased to show the community the efforts around public health that were accomplished in 2023, and as we look into 2024 we aim our efforts collectively to make the greatest positive impact on our community, said Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department. “There is a lot of work to still be done, and we look forward to 2024,”

Williams added.

A full copy of the report can be viewed at the Langlade County Health Department website at:

https://bit.ly/3VAGz47 or the Executive Summary can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/4cAmXDy . You can also request a hard copy of the report by contacting the Langlade County Health Department at

715-627-6250.