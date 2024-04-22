Skills USA State Conference

National Bound Congratulations!

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Members of Antigo Skills USA participated in the 2024 State Skills USA Leadership and Skills Conference held on April 9th and 10th at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Our members competed in a variety of events including Team Engineering Challenge, Job Skills Demonstration Open, Job Interview, Culinary, and First Aid CPR, and participated as voting delegates to help select our Wisconsin State Officer Team for the 2024-2025 year. Antigo Skills USA Advisor, Mike Parizek chaired the Job Interview contest. His leadership and dedication to Skills USA has impacted many of our students over the years.

Member MacKenzie Wissbroecker took 1st Place in the First Aid CPR contest and has earned herself a spot in the 2024 National Skills USA Skills and Leadership Conference being held in Atlanta Georgia in June representing Wisconsin! Congratulation MacKenzie!

Members Chelsea Kubiaczyk (2nd) Place and Marty Bauer (4th) Place in the Job Interview contest out of 56 competitors in the state for this high school contest. This truly is an accomplishment, congratulations to both of you!

Congratulations to all students who have attended the State Conference and have grown in their Skills this year!