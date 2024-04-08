The Wabeno Area Players are hard at work on their next show, the Seasonal Psychologist. The last written show of the Player’s beloved collaborator and friend, Dr. Daniel Boatright, this uproarious comedy is full of laughs, hi-jinks, and intrigue.

Shows are Friday April 12th and Saturday April 13th at 7pm, or Sunday April 14th at 2pm. All shows are at the Nancy Volk Auditorium stage located within the Wabeno High School.

Tickets are on sale now! Find links to purchase and more info at wabenoareaplayers.org

Several cast members pictured from left to right: Tim Derfus, Bob Brown, Carol Bartlein, Jolene Derfus, Jessica Maass