Wisconsin Vape Shops Now Require State Retail License

Local tobacco prevention groups says more can be done to protect young people

COMMUNITY ACTION FOR HEALTHY LIVING

This month local municipal clerks in Wisconsin began to implement a new state law that requires vape shops to obtain retail licenses. Up until the passage of Wisconsin Act 73 in December 2023, a retailer selling only electronic vaping devices; that is, not cigarettes and other tobacco products, was not required to have a license to sell vape products.

Emma Kane, Executive Director with Community Action for Healthy Living (CAHL), said the new law is a step in the right direction, but more oversight is needed, especially to help protect young people from nicotine addiction. “The new law is sparking new community conversations about vaping In Wisconsin and the importance of local voices on this issue.”

Wisconsin does not have a state Tobacco 21 law, and that means local law enforcement is not authorized to enforce the federal law beyond the current age 18 State Law.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue recently issued a new retail license form, Form CTV-100, which was updated to include all tobacco and vape products. The form is for use by all villages, towns, and cities in Wisconsin.

CAHL is reaching out to municipal clerks in Northeast Wisconsin to bolster communications with vape retailers, especially about the requirement to follow the federal Tobacco 21 law in Wisconsin. CAHL also operates the local Wisconsin Wins tobacco and vape retailer inspection, education, and outreach program.

The program provides free retailer training, store signage, and other resources to help prevent underage tobacco and vape sales. Kane said, “When we achieve a state Tobacco 21 law in Wisconsin, our local communities will reclaim our voice on this issue. The new vape shop licensing bill strengthens our connection with retailers, and that’s a good thing.”

Wisconsinites can access the free Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line by texting READY to 34191. Residents aged 13 and up can also reach the Quit Line 24/7 by calling 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or by visiting WiQuitLine.org. Teens 13-17 who specifically want to quit vaping can text VAPEFREE to 873373 for free help via text. The American Indian Quit Line at 888-7AI- QUIT (888-724-7848) offers free culturally tailored support for indigenous people who want to quit commercial tobacco.