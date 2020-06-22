Benny T. Mach, 92, long time resident of Ashwaubenon, passed away at his home Thursday May 28th, 2020 following a long and at times challenging but relentless battle with cancer and dementia. He was born January 14, 1928 in Antigo WI to the late Wm and Cecelia Mach.

Services for Benny were held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Green Bay 2270 S Oneida St. Green Bay, WI. Mass of Christian Burial was held, officiated by Rev. Mike Ingold and Deacon John Bundra with Military Honors following and committal at Allouez Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Benny’s family as well as a full obituary are available at www.lyndahl.com.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Father Mike Ingold, Deacons John Bundra and Mike Dabeck, our Nativity Parish family, Jackie Dunlap and fellow members of the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department and all the special neighbors and friends for all the prayers, love, and support. A special thank you to Drs Jason Hoppe and Adam Liss, Ben’s Bellin Cancer Radiation and Unity Hospice teams for their devotion, care and support.

Benny had a heart of “gold”. He loved so many and many loved him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Nativity Of Our Lord Parish

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Crossing Guard /Canine Unit

VFW Post 10244

Unity Hospice