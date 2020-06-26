Doraine Strandberg, 97

Doraine Strandberg, formerly of Antigo, currently of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was 97 years old. Born on May 4, 1923 in Antigo, the eldest daughter of Leonard and Edditha Tibbetts. She was raised in Antigo and graduated from Antigo High School in 1941. She regularly attended class reunions until recently.

Doraine married Robert Strandberg on August 14, 1943 at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. They lived a short time in De Pere before Bob shipped out to New Guinea in World War II. They moved back to Antigo to support the family business, Strandberg Electric and Heating Company, and raise their children.

A graduate of Antigo High School with the class of 1941 and the Antigo Normal School, Doraine taught at NeffSwitch Country School. After their family was raised, she returned to work at West Elementary School as a paraprofessional for 18 years. They continued to live in Antigo until Bob’s death in 1994. Doraine then moved to a retirement community in Waunakee, to be closer to her family and made many lasting friends.

Doraine was the proud and loving mother to David (Judie), Superior; Pam (Rick) Payne, DeForest; and Linda (Keith) Waier, Verona. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. Grandchildren include Jason (Cathy) and Jeremy (Dana) Strandberg; Brian and Christopher (Ashley) Payne, Kelsey and Kara Waier; great-grandchildren Ally and Carter Strandberg and Violet Mae Payne. She is also survived by her brothers Marlyn, Franklin, and Michael, Antigo.

Doraine was a member of St John’s Catholic Church, Antigo as well as St. Mary of the Lake Church, Waunakee.

She was an avid bridge card player in Antigo and Waunakee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Norma Jean.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Zach Weber officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday at the church in Hoffmann Hall from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangement.