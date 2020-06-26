Florence Elizabeth Watters, 97

Florence E. Watters, 97 of Bowler, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Birch Hill Health Services in Shawano, under the care of Theda Care at Home Hospice.

Florence was born on June 3, 1923 in Bowler, WI, the daughter of Frank and Olga (Jahnke) Neitzel.

She graduated from Bowler High School in 1941. After WWII broke out, she went to Milwaukee to work at Zuckert’s Manufacturing where she sewed buttons on military uniforms for four years to help the war efforts. After the war she returned to Bowler and took a job at Hotz’s Manufacturing in Shawano.

On September 11, 1948, Florence was united in marriage to George Watters at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Bowler. They moved to Symco, WI for a few years where they operated a cheese factory. In 1956 they purchased a farm in the township of Seneca and operated it along with several small enterprises until selling it to family members. Florence was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Tilleda, WI where she helped make quilts for foreign relief and local rest homes. Florence loved being close to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent gardening and relaxing by the family river cottage entertaining friends from across the country.

Florence is survived by her sons, Bruce (Susan) Watters of Bowler and Reid (Trish) Watters of Tilleda; two grandchildren, Bethany (Andy Miller) Watters and Kiley (Randy) Pingel; 11 great grandchildren, Stephanie, Keegan, Kellen, Jackson, Adison and Mason Pingel, Kade, Christian, Grace and Conner Hartleben and Emma Watters.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; two brothers, Ervin (Vicky) Neitzel and Arthur (Violet) Neitzel and one sister Arlis Neitzel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Tilleda. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

