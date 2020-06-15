Joanne Margaret Wagner, 75

Joanne Margaret Wagner, of Summit Lake, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was 75 years old. She was born on December 18, 1944, in Cloquet, Minnesota a daughter of Robert Raymond and Eunice Margaret (Swanson) Hill. She married Jerry Wagner on August 24, 1968, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Esko, Minnesota.

Joanne graduated from Esko High School.

She was a teachers aide at Elcho School and a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Elcho.

Joanne enjoyed knitting and sewing, having been a member of various quilting clubs. She also enjoyed gardening. She will be remembered for her generosity.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; two daughters, Melinda (Robert Kelly) Wagner of Silver Bay, Minn, and Merrie (Brett) Hartwig of Wausau; a son, Matthew Wagner of Phillips; and a brother, Jim Hill of Esko, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom Hill; and sister-in-law, Paulette Hill.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Radke officiating. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Summit Lake. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. the funeral home.