John Joseph Jacobs, 92

John Joseph Jacobs died Sunday May 31, at the age of 92. Mr. Jacobs was born on April 7, 1928 a son of William Aloysius and Mildred Anna Balmes Jacobs.

He married JoAnn Cummings on Oct. 25, 1949 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Elcho where he was a lifelong member. She preceded him in death on September 29, 1999. A lifelong resident of Elcho, Wisconsin, he was a small business owner and spent the majority of his time outdoors doing what he loved best, being a logger.

He is survived by 11 daughters, Jean Trzebiatowski of Wausau, Mary Ann Kline (Dana Heintz) of Marshfield, Barbara (Larry) Fonder of Antigo, Rose Earsley of Crane, MO, Laura Hatch of Libertyville, IL, Donna Chabrecek of Crane, MO, Kate (Brad) Riggleman of Charles Town, WV, Mildred (Clinton) Hitt of Beaver Dam, Lisa Brown of San Antonio, Texas, JoAnn Godwin of Middleton, and Linda (John) Gantz of Green Bay; three sons, Peter Jacobs of Rhinelander, John (Barb) Jacobs of Kenosha and Joe (Amy) Jacobs of Elcho; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a brother, William, sister, Mildred England, grandson, Paul Stanley Jacobs, granddaughter, Ashley Chabrecek, sons-in-law, Ronald Trzebiatowski, David Kline, Harvey Earsley, William Hatch, Joseph Chabrecek and Anthony Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Elcho.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Elcho Historical Society, PO Box 412 Elcho, WI 54428.