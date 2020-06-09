Rita Mary Trzebiatowski, 87

Rita (Uhl) Trzebiatowski of Antigo passed away Sunday, June 7, with her daughters at her side.

She was born to Lucy (DeCleene) and Edward Uhl, Jr. on May 24, 1933 at home in Pound.

She married Clarence Trzebiatowski April 14, 1951. Rita and Clarence owned and operated several taverns and enjoyed meeting and talking with people. Rita also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and her dogs.

She is survived by her daughters, Diann (Roger) Evers of Pound, and Debra Olson of Eau Claire; daughter-in-law, Gloria Trzebiatowski of Merrill; grandchildren, Erich (Carrie) Evers and Elishia Evers, both of Kaukauna, Kevin (Joni) Olson and Paul (Janis) Olson, both of Eau Claire, Cheri (Steve) Ament and Joe Blaubach (Lea), both of Merrill; nine great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; her brothers, Bernard (Bertha) Uhl of Crivitz, WI and Jerry (Isabelle) Uhl of San Antonio, TX; a sister-in-law Lorraine (Florian) Ligman of Stevens Point, WI; many nieces and nephews and her special friend, Mary Brecklin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2014; her son, Damon; grandson, Ezell; son-in-law, Dan Olson; and her loving furry friend, “Buttons.”

There will be no public services. Burial will take place alongside her husband at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King.

A special thank you to all the staff at The Bay at Eastview, where she had her home for the past 4 ½ years, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. Thank you from Diann and Deb.