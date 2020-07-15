Antigo Times

Clifford C. Smith, 45

By Antigo Times
July 15, 2020
Clifford C. Smith, of Elcho, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. He was 45 years old. He was born on April 6, 1975, in Rhinelander, a son of Judy (Rupple) Smith of Elcho and the late Clifford G. Smith.

He was a lifelong Elcho resident, attended Elcho High School and graduated from Northwoods Christian School in 1993.

He had been employed on the Dennis Bula Potato Farms for a number of years.

His hobbies included camping, fishing, shooting pool and darts.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister, Monica Smith, Maple Shade, New Jersey.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Smith.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Pastor Bear Wheeler officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

