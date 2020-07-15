Clifford C. Smith, 45

Clifford C. Smith, of Elcho, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home. He was 45 years old. He was born on April 6, 1975, in Rhinelander, a son of Judy (Rupple) Smith of Elcho and the late Clifford G. Smith.

He was a lifelong Elcho resident, attended Elcho High School and graduated from Northwoods Christian School in 1993.

He had been employed on the Dennis Bula Potato Farms for a number of years.

His hobbies included camping, fishing, shooting pool and darts.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister, Monica Smith, Maple Shade, New Jersey.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Smith.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Pastor Bear Wheeler officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.