Kay Hill, 82

Kay Hill, longtime Antigo resident currently of Presque Isle, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was 82 years old. She was born on June 26, 1938, in Mercer, a daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Helstrom) Popko. She married Edward Hill on July 27, 1957, in Mercer. He survives.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1956.

In 1965 the family moved from Hayward to Antigo where Kay worked for Sheldon’s tying fly’s at home for a number of years and drove school bus for Mid-Wisconsin Bus Company. For 20 years Kay worked out of the Antigo Post office as a rural mail carrier. After retirement she moved to Presque Isle.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Antigo.

Survivors including her husband are two daughters, Barbara (Bill) Koehler, Neenah, Marie (Rod) Cross, Bryant; son, William J Hill, Presque Isle; six grandchildren Michael (Mel) Hill, Kristin Hill, Clint and Ethan Cross, Rachel Koehler, Matthew (Kristin) Koehler; three great-grandchildren Lexi and Ellie Koehler and Coralei Hill; two sisters, Jean Helman, Gladstone, Michigan, Barbara Hill, Woodroof; a sister-in-law, Marcia Kiser Iron Mountain, Michigan; a brother-in-law, Robert (Eileen) Hill, Marinesco, Michigan; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marjorie Feece, Mae Plutchak, and Dorothy Anderson; a brother, Robert Popko; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Jirikowic.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church in Hoffmann Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St. Coletta of Wisconsin N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549.