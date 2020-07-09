Gerald Bohringer, 95

Gerald Bohringer, age 95, of White Lake, died on July 5, 2020.

Gerald was born on June 12, 1925 to the late Earl and Grace (Moore) Bohringer.

He was united in marriage to Lori (Eldridge) Bohringer. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2020.

Gerald worked as a brick layer.

Survivors include, seven children; Gerald “Ed” (Janis) of Hillsboro, WI, Rick of Princeton, WI, Terry (Helen) of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Tim of White Lake, Randy (Carri) of Beach Park, IL, Jody of White Lake and Tonda Day of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gerald was preceded in death by two sisters; Alma and Margaret and a brother; Virgil.