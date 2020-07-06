Gertrude “Tudy” Washatko, 95

Gertrude “Tudy” Washatko, age 95, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Bay at Eastview.

Tudy was born on April 5, 1925 in Antigo to the late Herman and Margaret (Demlow) Summ. She was united in marriage to Eugene Washatko on May 31, 1946 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Polar. Eugene preceded her in death on June 15, 1985.

Tudy was a homemaker, dairy farmed and worked at Grandview Orchard.

She was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She was member of their Ladies Aid, the quilting group, taught catechism, and Sunday school for 40 years.

Tudy enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, reading, gardening, canning and producing maple syrup. Most near and dear to her were her faith and her family.

Survivors include 2 daughters; Joyce (Bill) Golbach of Poalr, Elaine (Ron) Hull of Portage, a son; John (Heidi) Washatko of Sheboygan Falls, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a sister; Renata Washatko, 2 brothers; Martin (Ginny) Summ of Polar, David (Joanne) Summ of Mount Horeb, WI and a brother-in-law; Doug Washatko of Colorado.

In addition to her husband and parents, Tudy was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Dewain Washatko.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.