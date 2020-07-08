Harvey Edward Baker, 70

Harvey Edward Baker, age 70, of Lily died at his home Monday, July 6, 2020.

Harvey was born on September 28, 1949 in Lily, WI to the late Charles and Darlene (Weber) Baker.

He married Joannie Bothum in 2000. She survives.

Harvey was an excellent logger and bugger, collecting bugs for fishermen to use as bait. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

Harvey served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors in addition to his wife include, a daughter; Dolly Bothum, 2 sons; Josh and Charlie Baker, 7 sisters; Betty Sue Zelachowski of Lily, Becky Frazier of Pickerel, Bobbi Lee Walker of Crandon, Lois Baker of Antigo, Denise Baker of Georgia, Sugar Vladik of Wabeno and Cookie Cullen of Antigo.

In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by a sister Annie Baker and a half-brother John Spencer.

No services will be held.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family.