Insight FS Awards $15,000 in Scholarships to Youth Pursuing a Career in Agriculture

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

JEFFERSON, Wis. (July 9, 2020) – Insight FS awarded 10, $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in agriculture.

“At Insight FS, we feel it is vitally important to support area agriculture and the next generation of leaders,” said Dave Mottet, general manager at Insight FS. “We looked at their involvement, work history and aspirations, and were very happy with the caliber of our future leaders in ag.”

Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential, and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. The student must also maintain a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale. Applications are due in March and posted on insightfs.com/scholarship.

2020 scholarship recipients included:

Morgyn Haumschild will start her Sophomore year at UW-River Falls. She is majoring in Dairy Science.

Tyler Schroepfer, a 2020 Antigo High School graduate, will attend UW-Madison in the Fall with a plan to major in Food Science.

Alex Coughlin graduated from Watertown High School this year and will head to Iowa State to pursue a degree in Agronomy.

Serena Freriks recently graduated from Waupun High School. Serena will attend UW- River Falls for her Animal Science degree.

Signe Kind is a 2020 graduate from Fort Atkinson High School. She is headed to Wisconsin Lutheran College to study biology and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.

Alexandra Rosheisen is an incoming junior at UW-Platteville with an Animal Science and Ag Education major.

Cassandra Wendt, a 2020 Deforest High School graduate will attend Platteville next year to study Animal Science.

Matthew Fischer is a 2020 graduate from Owen-Withee High School and will attend UW-River Falls this Fall. Matt is also planning to pursue a degree in Animal Science.

Audrey Pelikan, from Jefferson, is a Sophomore majoring in soil and crop science and environmental horticulture at UW-Platteville.

Alison Peters is a 2020 White Lake High School graduate headed to UW-River Falls this year to major in Animal Science.

We wish our 2020 scholarship winners’ luck on their next adventures.

Insight FS is headquartered in Jefferson, Wis., serving patrons in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Insight FS is part of the GROWMARK system. GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, feed, facility planning, risk management, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing, in more than 40 states and Ontario, Canada. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which represents knowledgeable, experienced professionals acting with integrity and dedication to serve more than 250,000 patrons. More information is available at insightfs.com.