Langlade County Launches New COVID-19 Data Dashboard

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department in collaboration with Langlade County GIS has

announced the launch of a new COVID-19 data dashboard.

Information shared on the dashboard includes, confirmed cases of COVID-19, active cases of COVID-19, recovered cases of COVID-19, deaths, negative test results, pending test results, and surrounding counties confirmed COVID-19 case numbers.

“We are excited to share with you Langlade County’s new COVID-19 data dashboard. This dashboard is intended to provide COVID-19 data information in a way that is easy to understand, says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department.”

This dashboard will be updated daily during the week. Langlade County Health Department will continue to share out any new positive results via Facebook and website but will direct everyone to the dashboard for the daily update.

To visit the dashboard you can use the link: bit.ly/LangladeDashboard

For more information visit about the Langlade County Health Department visit bit.ly/LangladeHealth or like us of Facebook.