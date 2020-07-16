2020 USDA-NRCS Public Conservation Virtual Meeting Announced

Farmers, Landowners, Organizations, and Agencies Encouraged to Attend

FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICE

Madison, Wis. – July 16, 2020 − The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Wisconsin has announced this year, we will be holding one statewide virtual Local Working Group (LWG) meeting with a feedback survey to follow. The virtual meeting will be held August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.‒12:00 p.m. Participants will be able to call into a teleconference line or join audio and video though an internet browser using a Microsoft Teams meeting link. Input gathered will help set priorities for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Local Working Groups offer an opportunity for interested individuals and groups to advise NRCS on how best to set priorities and locally implement conservation programs,” said Angela Biggs, Wisconsin State Conservationist. “Members are diverse, with an interest and focus on local agriculture and various natural resource issues,” added Biggs. Farmers representing a variety of crops and livestock raised within the local area, private woodland owners, representatives of agricultural and environmental organizations, and representatives of other agriculture and natural resource agencies are welcome and should be represented.

Wisconsin LWGs represent two or more counties grouped together by geography, similar land use, resources, and type of agriculture. See a map of Local Working Groups . This will allow greater flexibility and access to funding for the groups.

One of the main programs discussed at the meeting will be the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), a federal conservation program that helps agricultural producers in a manner that promotes agricultural production and environmental quality as compatible goals. EQIP offers technical and financial assistance to help landowners with needed conservation practices for water quality, soil health, wildlife and other natural resources.

To join the virtual meeting choose one of the following options:

Teleconference: Call 1-636-352-2946, then type in access code 766 186 811# when prompted. Video and audio through Microsoft Teams: Visit this site: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/wi/newsroom/pnotice/ and then click on the Teams link at the top of the page. For more information on how to connect via desktop, laptop or mobile device, download these step-by-step instructions.

Please take the LWG feedback survey after attending the meeting by August 21, 2020, by visiting https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/wi/newsroom/pnotice/ and clicking on the survey link. A printed survey may also be requested by calling (608) 662-4422 or emailing your name and address to april.ryan@usda.gov.

Local Working Group meetings are open to the public. Anyone interested in becoming a member in LWGs should contact their local NRCS Service Center. Contact your local NRCS District Conservationist if you are interested in participating. For detailed information on local work groups, see What are Local Working Groups.