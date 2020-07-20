Terry Lee “Jabba” Peters, 52

Terry Lee “Jabba” Peters, age 52, of White Lake passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Terry was born on September 19, 1967 in Milwaukee to Patricia Mullen and the late Eugene G. Peters.

Terry enjoyed racing, watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He was very proud of his daughter; Dani Peters and he cherished his 4 nephews often times fondly referring to Jamie as the son he never had.

Terry was a graduate of White Lake High School class of 1986. He served in the Army National Guard.

Survivors in addition to his mother Patricia Mullen include his stepmother, Dianna Peters, his beloved daughter Dani Peters of Milwaukee, 3 brothers; Tony (Jackie) Peters, Eugene (Amy) Peters, and Jon Peters all of White Lake, 3 sisters; Liane (Rick Berry) Wurzer of Little Suamico, Jessie (Robert Frost) Henkelman of Oshkosh, Dawn (Chris) Marsh of Michigan, 5 nephews; Bryan Peters, Jamison Smith, Landen Henkelman, Zack Henkelman, Brice Peters, 4 nieces; Kelly (Derek) Hake, Emily (Drew) Wurzer, Joyce Henkelman and Alison Peters, 2 great nephews; Brody and Colton Hake, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much and will dearly miss him.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, an infant brother Robert, his grandparents; Ellsworth “Al” and Ethel Lynn, 2 uncles; James Peters and Edward “Bud” Lynn, 3 aunts; Lois Robinson, Margaret Lynn, and Arlene DeRosia.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 2:30 PM until 5:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home.

Due to COVID19 all attendees will be required to wear masks.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family.