Lynn M. Menting, 54

Lynn M. Menting, of Monona, Wisconsin, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was 54 years old. She was born on January 29, 1966, in Wausau, a daughter of Jane (Waldvogel) Menting of Phlox and the late Harold Menting.

She was a graduate of Wausau Newman High School, class of 1984, and completed her master’s degree in library science at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Lynn was employed at WPS Health Insurance in Madison for over 20 years. She was also a cashier at Pick n Save in Madison.

She enjoyed sewing clothing, making many gifts for family.

In addition to her mother, survivors include a sister, Susan (John) Schnorr of Fond du Lac; twin brother, Larry (Sandy) Menting of Howards Grove; and three nephews, Brady, Cory and Gary.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Gary; and infant sister, Donna.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church in Phlox with Rev. Edmundo Siguenza officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to time of service.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.