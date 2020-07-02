Mary Schroeder, 83

Mary Schroeder, of Antigo, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home under the care of her husband Wayne, LeRoyer Hospice and Pastika Independent Living. She was 83 years old. She was born on August 6, 1936, in Antigo, a daughter of Henry and Julia (Machnikowski) Raymark. She married Wayne Schroeder on June 4, 1960, at St. John Catholic Church, Antigo. He survives.

She attended Selenske grade school, graduated from Antigo High School in 1954 and from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee in 1958 with bachelors degree in Arts.

Mary taught in the Wautoma School District as a traveling art teacher teaching first and second grade for two years. After marriage she worked for the White Lake School District as an Art Teacher for three years. She later worked for the Antigo Unified School District as an Art Teacher for the Very Special Arts and the Gifted and Talented Art Program. She taught Art classes for Tree Toppers 4-H Club.

She enjoyed painting and traveling, often to botanical gardens and flower shows.

Mary was a member of St. John Catholic Church and its Christian Mother’s and Altar Society, Catholic Order of Foresters, Delta Phi Delta Honorary Art Fraternity, and the Wisconsin Regional Artist Association and Wisconsin Women in the Arts, where she exhibited her paintings at state and local levels, winning numerous awards.

Survivors including her husband are two daughters, Pamela Nowak, Eau Claire, Holly (Barry) Kreft, Sheboygan; a son, Joseph Schroeder, Rhinelander; four grandchildren, Jason and David Nowak, Eau Claire, Austin and Allison Kreft, Sheboygan; a half-sister, Karen (John) Balyeat, Ironwood, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Jane Walters, Blanche Lenzner; three brothers, Mark and Gordon Raymark and Henry “Sonny” Raymark, Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Delores Raymark, Marion Raymark; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Walters, David Lenzner.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Antigo with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday also at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.