FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Menominee, Shawano – Once again it is time to get serious to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. In the last days and weeks, Wisconsin has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Shawano and Menominee Counties have been experiencing a similar trend and currently have high COVID-19 activity.

“If we work together, we can stop, or at least slow the spread of COVID-19 in Shawano and Menominee Counties” said Vicki Dantoin, Health Officer for Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department. Thankfully, we have not experienced any deaths attributed to COVID-19 and we would like to keep it that way.

Our strategies and tools to keep away COVID are the same as they have been for a while. Below are some reminders of the important things we can do right now to protect ourselves, our families, and our community.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME:

Even though there is no Safer at Home order, the fact remains, you ARE safer at home. Stay home as much as possible. It is especially important that you stay home if you are sick, if someone in your household is sick, or if you have been in close contact with someone who is sick. Isolation (if you are diagnosed with COVID-19) is for at least 10 days. Quarantine (if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19) is at least 14 days after the last exposure. See additional resources below for further information on quarantine and isolation.

DANGER, STAY BACK SIX FEET:

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person contact. Spread seems to happen mostly through respiratory droplets produced by an infected person’s coughs, sneezes, speaking. Droplets then land in the eyes, noses, or mouths of people who are nearby. Spread is more likely if you are in close contact. So, remember your physical distancing. Avoid physical contact with others and stay 6 feet away from others to minimize your risks.

CANCELLED, THE PARTY NEAREST YOU:

Since COVID-19 spreads most commonly from person to person contact, large gatherings are not advised at this time. Keeping gatherings at 10 people or less is best right now. The more people at a gathering, the higher the risks. If you must have some kind of gathering, avoid sharing food and use the other strategies and tools listed here today.

SET THE TREND AND WEAR A MASK MY FRIEND:

Evidence continues to increase showing that wearing cloth face coverings can prevent spread of illness. Whether you are sick or well, wearing a face covering in public can help to protect yourself and others around you. It is especially important to wear a face covering if physical distancing is difficult.

NOW I KNOW MY ABC’S, NEXT TIME WON’T YOU SING WITH ME?:

Handwashing is the most effective way to remove germs from your hands. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (the length of time it takes to sing the ABC’s). If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Then, wash your hands as soon as you are able. Don’t forget… Cover your coughs and sneezes AND clean/sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

SNIFFLE, SNIFFLE, COUGH, COUGH

Due to an increased number of cases, an important thing to remember right now is to be alert of how you are feeling. Always monitor yourself for symptoms. If you are feeling sick, stay home. Feel free to call your health care provider to ask about next steps. You may be asked to receive a COVID-19 test. If you experience serious illness or symptoms requiring immediate medical care, be sure to call 911.

TESTING… 1…2…3… TESTING…

If you are tested for COVID-19, please stay home until you receive your results. See additional resources below for further information on quarantine and isolation related to testing.

– If your test results are positive, please stay home for at least 10 days from when your symptoms started (public health will contact you for further instructions).

– Testing is not automatically recommended for close contacts to people who test positive for COVID-19. If you are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you must continue to stay home for 14 days since last exposure regardless of your test results.

– If your test results are negative (and you are not a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 – see above), please do not return to normal activities until you are feeling better (without medication) for at least 24 hours.

THE GOLDEN RULE:

It is not always clear which individuals will experience serious illness from COVID-19. There are some health conditions or factors that may lead to more serious illness, but there are also healthy people who have had serious illness from COVID-19. Please be kind and mindful of others that may be at higher risk.

The COVID-19 road has been long and difficult. Thank you for staying the course and helping us to stop and slow the spread of this illness. Together, we will make it through this ordeal. We wish you and yours safety and wellness at this time.

