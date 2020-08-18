Gerald “Jer” Pilhofer, 84

Gerald “Jer” Pilhofer passed away in Appleton, Wisconsin on August 14, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born to John and Evelyn Pilhofer on December 9, 1935. Gerald spent his early childhood on the family farm in Gleason, Wisconsin, and moved with his family to Antigo in 1945. After graduation from Antigo High School in 1953, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Gerald was married to Paulette Parker from 1960 until 1980, and together they raised daughters Leslie and Gina. His early work life included many different facets of construction. He retired after having worked many years as a millwright for C.R. Meyer. In the early 1990’s friends introduced Jer to Beverly Burke. She would become his life partner and soul mate. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Appleton, and had been actively engaged in the building’s original construction. He was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was a loyal fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Jer was a gifted woodworker. He created many heirloom furniture pieces for family and friends. He was always generous with his time, providing labor and expertise for countless repair and restoration projects. One of his great joys in retirement was spending time with his grandchildren. Wherever their interests led them, he was always their biggest cheerleader.

Gerald is survived by his long-time loving companion and soul mate Beverly Burke; daughters Leslie O’Leary (Peter) of Springfield Oregon and Gina Shellhammer (Tom) of Corvallis Oregon; a sister Barbara Golbach of Plymouth Wisconsin, grandchildren Lily Shellhammer, Owen Shellhammer, Madeline O’Leary, and Beverly’s family who he loved as his own: Patrick and Cheryl Burke, Michael Burke, Julie and Mark Mortenson, Ross Mortenson and Bridie (Mortenson) Brickner.

The funeral service for Jer will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 601 E. Glendale Avenue in Appleton with Rev. Jim Wiebel officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Family members request that remembrances be made in the form of contribution to the Fox Valley Boys and Girls Club of Appleton.

Gerald will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo, Wisconsin.