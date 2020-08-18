Toby Ann Strasser, 44

Toby Ann Strasser of Antigo passed away on August 12, 2020 due to complications of something she had been fighting for many years. She can finally put down her burden and find relief from the pain she had to endure. She had a personality, a wicked sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. She will be missed by all. Toby, you may be gone, but not forgotten.

Toby Ann was born on August 3, 1976 to Michael and Christine (Rangle) Strasser of Deerbrook. She attended Antigo High School and worked as a waitress as well as in childcare.

In addition to her parents, Toby Ann is survived by her children; William McGahee of Antigo, Dylan Sullivan of TN, and Christine Furman of Antigo, Sisters; Maria (Al) Rangle of Appleton, Susan (Carl) Strasser of Antigo, and Holly Jean (Charles) Micke of Antigo, Becky, Tracie (Jerry) Carter, and brother; David Rangle of Appleton.

Toby was preceded in death by grandparents; Vernon and Dorothy Strasser, great grandparents; Joseph and Evea Strasser, aunts; Billie and Nancy.

No services will be held.