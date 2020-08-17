May Louise Crum, 55

May “May May” L. (Thorbahn) Crum, 55 of Antigo, WI, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side.

May was born May 13, 1965, the daughter of the late Kathleen and Peter McGeshick, Sr. and Ralph Thorbahn.

May was known for her sassiness by all, but she was mostly known for being a beautiful, loving, generous, and kind-hearted person. She was a wonderful, unreplaceable wife, mother, sister, grandmother, auntie, and friend. May had a love of so many things, but none more than her husband, family, and close friends.

May was a hard worker, and was known for being a bit of a workaholic. She was employed for the last 22 years at Two Angels Restaurant, where she will be without a doubt greatly missed by her boss, co-workers, and customers.

May left an undeniable imprint on everyone that knew her. She unexpectedly left us all with a void in our lives that nobody will ever be able to fill.

May leaves behind a large, blended grieving family which includes her loving husband of 11 years, Jeff Crum; her 6 daughters, Alicia (Jeff) Tuckwab, Kathryn (Luis Romero) McGeshick, Tasha (Alberto Alonso) McGeshick, Stephanie McGeshick, Keshia Thorbahn, and Tara (Joseph Sahpenais) McGeshick; 3 sisters, Tina (Ray Sr.) McGeshick, Jody Kinney, and Dottie (Jerald) Shaver; 3 brothers, Ralph (Judy) Thorbahn, Jeff Thorbahn, and Todd Thorbahn; 2 stepsisters, Velma Landru, and Mildred McGeshick; 4 stepbrothers, Peter (Carol) McGeshick, Jr., Albert McGeshick, Charles (Marci) McGeshick, and Garland McGeshick; 13 granddaughters, Breanna, Mariah, Kallie, Taya, Ana, Summer, Lupita, Anita, Yissell, Sophia, Allie, Gabriella, and Carlina; 10 grandsons, Mason, Cameron, Keenan, Horacio, Joseph, Sebastyan, Dorrian, Anthony, William, and Jacob; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend Denise “Rae Rae” Labine; and her former husband and still good friend, David McGeshick, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 stepsisters, Myra Pitts, Charlene (McGeshick) Papke, and Brenda McGeshick; and 2 stepbrothers, Fred McGeshick, Sr., and Terry McGeshick.

There will be a public visitation 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Masks are encouraged and social distancing measures will be in place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held.

A donation jar has been set up at Two Angels Restaurant for anyone who would like to contribute to help pay for the unexpected medical expenses.