PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Just Another Day

Dear Reader,

Why is it that we wait until special occasions to recognize the people we love in our life? From birthdays and anniversaries to holidays and all other forms of special occasions, why do we put aside and reserve our gratitude, love, and care for others to designated times of the year? We often journey through life forgetting the fragility of our mortality and relying on the certainty of days to come, expecting that there will always be a time in the future to express our feelings toward one another.

But how much fuller would our lives, and the lives of others, be if we filled them with acts of kindness, affirmations of love, or simple thoughts of gratitude? How many times do we say to ourselves, “I should give so and so a call and never do?” Too often, the people in our lives go without knowing how loved and appreciated they are and how much they mean to us.

Pause for a moment and think about someone in your life who is important to you. Why not reach out to them, not because it’s a special occasion and it’s expected, but because it’s unexpected. Write that person a note, mail them a letter, give them a call, or send them flowers. Check in on the people you love and see how they are doing. It’s the little things in life that are the most meaningful, and the simple acts of gratitude and kindness that go the farthest. Why not make every day one filled with gratitude and love? We have the ability to turn just another day into something special for anyone and everyone riding the trails with us on our journey.

Patrick Wood

Publisher