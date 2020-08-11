Ross Riemer, 60

Ross Riemer, of Elcho, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital due to an ongoing heart condition. He was 60 years old. He was born on July 11, 1960, in Wausau, a son of Lloyd and Elizabeth (Zastrow) Riemer. He married Kim Artus on September 6, 1986, they had four children. The couple later divorced.

Ross attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Wausau West High School with the class of 1978. He was an avid cross country runner. He also attended North Central Technical College.

He enjoyed watching sports and playing golf, a “three-time plywood open champion”. He coached all four children in basketball and baseball. Ross always had a smile on his face and was quick to crack a joke.

Survivors include four children, Justin (Natalie) Riemer of Duluth, MN, Riley (Matthew) Malm of Green Bay, Lucas Riemer (Karla Lopez) of Green Bay and Nathan Riemer (Gabbie Muscavitch) of De Pere; a granddaughter, Ophelia Riemer; a sister, Kay Brady of Sussex and half-sister, Heather Wallace of Merrill. He will also be missed by countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl Lepak; and step-mother, Sherry Riemer.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Sharing of memories will take place at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.