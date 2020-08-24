Antigo Times

Todd Crawford, 61

By Antigo Times
August 24, 2020
Todd Crawford, of Babcock, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, as a result of an auto accident. He was 61 years old. He was born on December 17, 1958, in Antigo, a son of Mary Ann (Kemmer) Crawford of Antigo.

He was raised in Antigo and served in the United States Army for four years.

Todd lived in Oshkosh for number of years where he worked for a recycling company. He has lived in Babcock for over 20 years and was committed to his Christian faith and led bible studies in his home.

Survivors including his mother are a daughter, Courtney (Carlten) Probst, Oshkosh; four grandchildren Conner, Blake, Ryder, Kailey; two sisters, Cynthia (Steve) Marquardt, Rhinelander, Deborah Neet, Neenah; a brother, Kevin Crawford, Kimberly.

Private funeral services will be held.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

