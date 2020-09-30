Community Calendar for 10/5/20 to 10/12/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry October 7th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & October 9th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for October will be Holiday fixings: cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry October 5th & October 12th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), October 7th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides October 6th 10am Peaceful Valley Park, 420 Field Street, Antigo. Tuesday Morning “Geezer” Bike Rides will depart from Peaceful Valley Parking Area by the Heinzen Pavilion every Tuesday during the summer. They divide into groups going distances of 10 to 25 miles. The group encourages riders to go within their comfort level and have return routes for less experienced riders. The group does like to stop to smell the roses from time to time. Rides will last 1-2 hours. Contact Nick Salm at njsalm1@gmail.com for more information or to be put on his email list.

CARE Timebank Tech Tuesday October 6th 11amm-1pm Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Bring your devices to have CARE Timebank volunteers answer your tech questions. For more information, please call 715-623-3724.

ThedaCare Medical Center – Shawano Blood Drive October 9th 1-5:30pm 100 Cty. Rd. B, Shawano. To schedule your life-saving appointment, please call 800-280-4102. You may also register online by visiting www.save3lives.org. Use sponsor code OT47. This blood drive is held in partnership with The Community Blood Center.

Elcho UCC Men’s Club Fried Chicken/Bake Fish Dinner October 9th 4-7pm Jack Lamar Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. The monthly Men’s Club special Fried Chicken/Baked Fish Dinner served at 5pm, at the Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, rain or shine. Doors opens at 4pm. 2-piece meal is $11 per plate, 4-piece meal is $13. Limited seating is available. Carry-out encouraged. Call Mark Klopfer at 262-720-4856 for more information.

Her Story October 11th 1-3pm City Park West, 230 Aurora St., Antigo. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Join us a for a free, contactless and fun community event. Take a self-guided tour with your family and try to find 25 hidden photos of women who changed the world. Learn about the incredible accomplishments of these women and challenge yourself to follow in their footsteps by trying out some hands-on activities! Find some secret code words and you might even win a prize. Dress as your favorite hero or come as you are. For more information, please call Cheryl Schnelle at 715-302-8821.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting October 5th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting October 7th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting October 12th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) September 30th (Weds.) 7:00pm. 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous September 29th, October 2nd & October 3rd (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm. 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group October 6th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs October 7th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry October 7th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

