Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/5/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, September 24th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 10th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers assisted the Department of Corrections in apprehending a subject with an outstanding Department of Corrections felony warrant. The subject was taken into custody at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and Century Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 4th offense and a probation hold.

Friday, September 25th

Officers took a subject into custody on a probation hold at an address on Clermont Street. The subject was transported to Corrections.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants and operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense. They were also cited for operating while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, September 26th

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Prosser Place and Neva Road.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at an address on S. Superior Street. The caller told officers that someone was passed out and there were needles nearby. The subject was arrested on two outstanding warrants, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Sunday, September 27th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that there were five people in a vehicle at Center Street and Neva Road and that the two parents were very intoxicated. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. A subject was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated.

Monday, September 28th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a subject was caught skip scanning items in the self-checkout. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Tuesday, September 29th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that his truck had been backed into while it was parked in the lot of an area business on Neva Road. There was damage to the rear bumper that he noticed when he got home.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Clermont Street. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense and was referred for felony possession of marijuana.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, September 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. Two subjects had injuries. One subject was having a difficult time breathing. EMS was in route. The eastbound lane of traffic was blocked. Both vehicles were towed and the lane of traffic was reopened.

Thursday, September 24th

Officers responded to a report an accident on Hwy. 45. One vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Friday, September 25th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Vista Lane reporting an accident in her driveway. Property damage only.

Saturday, September 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the southbound lane on Hwy. 45, north of Koepenick Road.

Officers responded to a report of an ATV rollover accident on Cty. Rd. Q. No one was hurt.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting an accident on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that he was driving northbound on Hwy. 45 when another vehicle pulled out of a side road and stuck his vehicle. Property damage only.

Sunday, September 27th

Officers responded to a report of a blue van in the ditch with no one around at and address on Cty. Rd. T. The vehicle had not struck anything. It appeared to have missed the driveway. The driver was given a warning for an expired driver’s license and expired registration.

Officers responded to a call from a male camper staying at Silver Birch Ranch on Sawyer Lake Road reporting that his Smith & Wesson pistol was gone. He told officers that the last time he has seen it was 4:00PM the day before. He told officers that he had left around that time and did not get back until 11:00PM. The camper and truck were not locked.

Monday, September 28th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a bear on Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B south of Elcho. The bear was still alive in the southbound lane. Officers then received another call reporting that another vehicle then struck the bear. It was believed that the bear was now deceased and it had been knocked over to the side of the road.