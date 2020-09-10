Kenneth Deacy, 83

Kenneth Deacy, of Neva, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 83 years old. He was born on July 5, 1937, in Antigo, a son of Kenneth and Dorothy (Turney) Deacy. He married Rosemary Johanek on August 4, 1962, at St. John Catholic Church, Antigo. She survives.

He attended St. Hyacinth Parochial School and graduated from Antigo High School with the class of 1955.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was stationed in Japan for two years followed by two years in Washington state.

Following military service Mr. Deacy worked at the Vulcan Corporation in Antigo for one year. From 1960 to 1996 he worked for General Telephone, first as a lineman, then as a splicer, and retired as construction detailer.

He served as Alderman for the city of Antigo from 1980 to 1983.

Mr. Deacy enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, golfing and time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Wencel Catholic Church, Neva, the Msgr. Conrad Saile Knights of Columbus Council 1002 Antigo, the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge #662, Antigo, and the Eau Claire River Association.

Survivors including his wife are two daughters, Michelle (Jerry) Reif, Deerbrook, Nicole (Scott) Seacotte, Menasha; three sons, James (Joan) Deacy, Antigo, Timothy (Anne) Deacy, Eldorado, Thomas (Tammy) Deacy, Appleton; a sister, Nancy Geringer, Black Earth; a brother, William (Jane) Deacy, Antigo; eight grandchildren, Beth Deacy, Victoria (Luke) Richards, Ryan (Brittny) Deacy, Alexander (Barbie) Deacy, Charissa (Nate) Healy, Corinna Reif, Jacob (Rachel) Reif, Josephine Rae Reif; five step-grandchildren Stephanie, Jake, Josh, Nick and Andy; eight great-grandchildren Cade, Chase, Cameron and Cannon Healy, Autumn and Carly Richards, Anya Deacy, and great-granddaughter Reif expected in December; three step-great-grandchildren Madison, Ace and Tesla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Denise Deacy; a brother-in-law, Wes Geringer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, Antigo with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will take place in St. Wencel Catholic Cemetery, Neva where Antigo Veterans will conduct military honors.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic School 415 Sixth Ave. Antigo, WI 54409.